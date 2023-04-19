Winn-Dixie donation program to benefit Nicklaus Children’s hospital

Winn-Dixie is bringing back their annual collaborative effort with local children’s hospitals to raise funds in support of pediatric care facilities.

Shoppers are encouraged to donate $1, $5, or round up the total price of their groceries while shopping at the island’s Winn Dixie or other company locations.

Through April 25th, all proceeds will go towards the closest children’s hospital partner – in Key Biscayne’s case, donations would directly benefit Nicklaus Children’s hospital.

“At Southeastern Grocers, we are dedicated to giving back to our local communities and believe every child deserves access to the best possible care. We are proud to join like-minded individuals to make a significant impact in the lives of local children with this initiative," Raymond Rhee, Chief People Officer for Southeastern Grocers, said.

All collected donations throughout the duration of the program will go directly towards supporting “pediatric specialty programs, family centered support, therapeutic activities, research, child advocacy and other vital programs” at the following nine children’s hospitals:

Wolfson Children’s Hospital (Jacksonville)

Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children (Orlando)

Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida (Fort Myers)

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital (St. Petersburg)

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital (Miami)

Studer Family Children’s Hospital (Pensacola)

Children’s of Alabama (Birmingham, Alabama)

Children’s of Mississippi (Gulfport, Mississippi)

Ochsner Hospital for Children (New Orleans, Louisiana)

SE Grocers’ program was kicked off in 2021, and since then has brought in over $858,000 thanks to the contributions from the corporation’s customers.

