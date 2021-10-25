With early voting underway in City of Miami and across Dade, Fernandez Rundle activates voter protection efforts

This coming Tuesday, November 2, voters across several Miami-Dade County communities will be going to the polls, including City of Miami’s special election on future development of Virginia Key. With early voting now underway, Miami State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle has activated her Voter Protection Task Force.

Of special interest to Key Biscayne residents, the City of Miami will be asking voters to approve a proposed charter amendment “for the lease and development of Virginia Key Marina.”

If approved, the amendment would waive “competitive bidding” and would “execute a 75 year waterfront lease (marinas,, restaurants, marine related issues) with Biscayne Marina Partners, LLC.”

For more details on the amendment, click here.

City of Miami residents will also be voting for Mayor from a field of 6-candidates, including present Mayor Francis Suarez, in addition to three commission seats.

Fernandez Rundle initiative would ensure that early voting sites remain free of any impropriety or illegal activity.

“Law enforcement will be working the streets to make sure that voting in our county is fair and that everyone’s voice is heard. I have set up an election response team that will go out in response to any complaints about possible voting irregularities”, Fernandez Rundle said in a Monday press release.

Investigators will be available at designated locations during scheduled voting hours throughout the early voting period ending on October 31, 2021, and again on election day November 2, 2021.

The Voter Protection Hotline has also been activated. If you suspect improper or irregular activities at early voting sites, call the Hotline at 305-547-3300.

In addition to the City of Miami, other communities across Miami-Dade holding elections include Hialeah, Homestead, Miami Beach and Sunny Isles Beach.

For more information, click here.