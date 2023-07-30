It was Tuesday, September 13, 2022, when the City of Miami City commissioners approved the zoning plan for construction to begin on Miami Freedom Park, to be located on 130 acres of land at what has been the Melreese Country Club near Miami International Airport.

This month, the City’s building department approved the first two permits for the site where the stadium and complex which will be the home of Lionel Messi’s new team, Inter Miami CF will be built.

The Freedom Park project comes with a lot of bells and whistles, including a 750-room hotel, a 58-acre park, and a 1 million square-foot commercial complex with offices, retail stores and entertainment. Early plans called for a rooftop bar and even palm trees swaying on the stadium’s roof, according to reports.

The website The Next Miami reported that the two permits were:

- Work in the excavation/piles/site and soil improvement category. This work is valued at $30,759,715.

- Excavation/piles/site and soil improvement category for an adjacent address, with work valued at $5,240,284.

The project is to be privately finance, with the bill being paid by Inter Miami CF co-owners David Beckham, the former English soccer star, and billionaire Jorge Mas. The deal with the City of Miami calls for the team to pay property taxes and $4.3 million in annual rent in a 99-year lease, while also cleaning the land and building the complex.

TNM report said Downrite Engineering is the contractor listed and the City of Miami is still reviewing four other permits for the project.

Last month, when the club announced the signing of superstar Lionel Messi, Mas, said was to have the stadium completed by 2025. That is the same year Messi’s 2.5-year deal, one that reportedly will pay him between $50 million and $60 million annually, is set to expire.

The Freedom Park project could become the world's 10th-most expensive stadium at an estimated $1.3 billion, rivaling the price of such sports cathedrals as Wembley Stadium in England and Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y.

