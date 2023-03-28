World-renowned opera artists to perform in Miami

Mark your calendars for this April as the Downtowner Concert Series, in collaboration with Fire Haus Projects, will be presenting Love, Loss, and Love Again, a special concert including talented opera singers and pianists.

The concert is to take place on April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM, at Saint Johns on the Lake, 4760 Pine Tree Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33140.

Of the impressive lineup, some of the most anticipated pieces include Liszt’s Tre Sonneti di Petrarca, Vaughn Williams’ Songs of Travel, and pieces from Rachmaninov, Strauss, and Bizet.

Talented vocalists headlining the performance include Gerardo José Ortega, Tenor, and Robert Fernandez, Baritone. Ortega was recently praised by the South Florida Classical Review for singing “The Voice of God” in Orchestra Miami’s Road of Promise “with sweetness and resolute heft.” Likewise, newcomer Fernandez has received acclaim for his interpretation of Charlie Brown and Judas/John the Baptist in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown and Godspell.

Husband and wife virtuoso duo Kirk Whipple and Marilyn Morales will be at the piano. Coming down from the great success they received from the premiere of their original musical Always Remember, composed by Morales as well as musically arranged and directed by Whipple, the couple will be bringing their world-renowned talent to Miami.

Tickets are available now for the event, which also includes a light reception afterwards. Tickets purchased online are $25, admission is $20 for students with an ID, and all others are $30 at the door.

To purchase tickets for "Love, Loss, and Love Again," click here.

To learn more about the Downtowner Concert Series, click here.