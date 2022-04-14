Wynwood to get Mega Residential Tower with NoMad Bar

The popular bar of the mid-town Manhattan NoMad hotel – which in 2019 was named the fourth best bar in the world - will soon be making its Miami debut as part of the proposed NoMad Residences in Wynwood.

According to a report by Eater Miami, this is the first time the legendary brand will have a location into the residential complex, with all other locations like London, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, operating inside hotels.

The Mega Residential Tower complex will also include Casa Tua Cucina second Miami location.

The NoMad Residences in Wynwood, the proposed 9 stories building will include 329 condo units, along with 18,452 square feet of commercial space and 193 parking spaces on-site, according to the website The Next Miami.

Apartments will start at $500,000 and range from 464 to 931 square feet. The NoMad Residences Wynwood will be built at 2700 NW 2nd Ave, close to the world-famous Wynwood Walls.