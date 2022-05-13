David Yellen, who has served as dean at two of the nation’s leading schools of law has been named the new dean of the University of Miami School of Law. He will take over on July 1.

Yellen is presently chief executive officer of the University of Denver’s Institute for the Advancement of the American Legal System (IAALS).

He has served as dean and professor of law at Loyola University Chicago School of Law, as dean of the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University. Yellen also served as president of Marist College.

In the announcement on the university’s news website, University of Miami President Julio Frenk said, “David Yellen’s scholarship, leadership, and exceptional legal acumen are perfectly aligned with the mission and goals of our School of Law and the University of Miami.”

Yellen completed his undergraduate at Princeton University, and then graduated cum laude from Cornell Law School, and has been mentioned on the 25 Most Influential People in Legal Education list by the National Jurist magazine.

Yellen is married to Leslie Richards-Yellen, presently director of global diversity and inclusion at the international law firm Debevoise and Plimpton. The two met as law students at Cornell University and have been married for 36 years.

