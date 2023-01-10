Your Tax Savings Renewal Receipts Might Have Inaccurate Information

The Miami-Dade County Office of the Property Appraiser has discovered a misprint in the Automatic Residential Renewal Receipts that has affected approximately 15,000 of the 430,000 contacted households in South Dade.

Incorrect information includes mistaken property tax exemption(s) and benefit(s), addresses, and property owner name(s).

The misprint will not affect the property owner’s property tax exemption(s), benefit(s), or the property’s value.

The Office of the Property Appraiser has reprinted and mailed the correct receipts for affected property owners, including a letter explaining the mistake.

They also held an outreach event in South Dade, where property owners could attend and address any concerns they had with the misprint. Future outreach events (open to all property owners) will be held at the dates, times, and locations listed below:

SATURDAYS 9:30 A.M. TO 12:30 P.M.

January 28, 2023 - North Dade Regional Library, 2455 NW 183rd Street, Miami Gardens, FL 33056 February 25, 2023 - Westchester Regional Library, 9445 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33165

THURSDAYS 5:00 P.M. TO 7:00 P.M.

January 12, 2023 - Pinecrest Branch Library, 5835 SW 111 Street, Pinecrest, FL 33156 February 2, 2023 - West Kendall Regional Library, 10201 Hammocks Boulevard, Miami, FL 33196 February 16, 2023 - Milander Center, 4800 Palm Avenue, Hialeah, FL 33012

The Office of the Property Appraiser is located at:

Downtown Miami - 111 NW First Street, Suite 710, Miami, FL 33128 South Dade - 10710 SW 211 Street, 2nd Floor, Cutler Bay, FL 33189

For any other questions or concerns, contact the Office of the Property Appraiser at 305-375-4712 or visit their website by clicking here.