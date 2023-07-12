Zoo Miami to host 11th annual ZooRun this year

Is supporting wildlife conservation a good-enough reason to run? Zoo Miami Foundation thinks so, with registration now open for the return of the 11th annual ZooRun.

Taking place on October 7, the run will benefit the Zoo Miami Wildlife Conservation Fund, and will feature a ZooKidsDash, a ZooRun5K, the second annual ZooRun10K, and a virtual ZooRun5K.

The event will take place at Zoo Miami, located at 12400 SW 152nd St, Miami, FL 33177.

Perhaps the most well-known of the options is the fan-favorite 3.1-mile ZooRun5K, which will feature an open race for runners and walkers around the entire zoo. The ZooKidsDash will also be taking place, so younger attendees ages 2-9 can walk or run from 100 to 400 meters. Zoo Miami’s ZooRun10K is a limited-edition opportunity, featuring a course, race shirt, and placer medals for the participants in each category. A virtual ZooRun5K will also be available for supporters who cannot attend any of the runs in-person.

“Zoo Miami Foundation is proud to host the 11th ZooRun benefiting the Zoo Miami Wildlife Conservation Fund. While we invite our community to enjoy the zoo and exercise, this year’s ZooRun will directly impact the more than 75 wildlife conservation programs across 25+ countries that we support annually,” Jose Romano, President & CEO of Zoo Miami Foundation, said.

Once all the running is over, participants will receive a medal and be given admission into Zoo Miami’s post-race festival, featuring activities like brunch, music, and complimentary admission to Zoo Miami for the day.

If you’re interested in attending, here’s what time you should arrive:

– ZooRun10K participants: 6:30 a.m.

– ZooRun5K participants: 7:00 a.m.

– ZooKidsDash participants and families: 7:30 a.m.

To learn more and register, visit ZooMiami.org/Run.