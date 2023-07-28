A new Biscayne Boulevard 1,049-foot tower would replace the Yve Hotel across Bayfront Park in a project being proposed by New York-based RFR Holding, owned by Aby Rosen, developers of the W South Beach hotel.

The preliminary plans, as reported by The Next Miami, would include 1,074 condominium units (1,268 square feet average), 252 hotel rooms and over 1,000 parking spaces.

The proposed development would replace the present Yve Hotel at 146 Biscayne Boulevard, which would be demolished as well as an adjacent parking garage and a 12-story office building.

The project is being designed by Downtown Miami-based Zyscovich Architects, whose founder, Bernard Zyscovich also proposed and designed the Plan Z project for the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Downtown Miami’s skyline - already ranked as the nation’s third-tallest skyline behind New York and Chicago, and No. 24 in the world - continues to grow, including the 100-story luxury tower Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami which will become the highest residential tower south of Manhattan and the spectacular 66-floor Aston Martin Residences.

