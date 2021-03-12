Missing students causing budget dilema

How do Florida schools plan a budget when nearly 90,000 students are missing from the classroom? Where are these children, and once found, how can they get caught up to classmates?

These are among the concerns facing Florida legislators as they meet this month to plan the education budget for the next school year.

COVID continues to disrupt normal commerce and the way we live our lives. For school systems statewide, COVID is impacting funding formulas because so many students are not attending classroom instruction. Since August, Florida has kept schools open following the federal three phase plan. Even though the buildings are open, classrooms are not full. As options, many families have chosen to keep their children home by homeschooling them via Florida Virtual School; others have moved students to private on-line schools, private schools, or by moving out of their home districts.

All these choices have caused a drastic reduction in student enrollment, therefore creating anomalies in meeting former budgeting guidelines. Historically, schools have received funding based on student attendance statistics. Teachers are also hired based on these numbers.

So how can an education budget be created when so many students are missing?

“The welfare of these children is of paramount importance. We have a moral obligation not to allow any of these children to slip through the cracks of the system,” said Chris Sprowls, Speaker of the House of Representatives in Tallahassee.

These budget concerns go beyond K-12 grades up to college level. Governor Ron DeSantis has proposed no increases in college and university tuition despite some opposition from legislative leaders. “It is imperative for students and families to not face any additional burdens during these times,” he said.

Rep. Randy Fine, the new PreK-12 appropriations chairman, has suggested the state revert to old funding guidelines. He said that if the children aren’t present schools shouldn’t get money for them. He went on to say, “We spent $700 million educating no one.”

State officials are putting pressure on districts to find the thousands of missing students so they can get accurate attendance figures.

Other than children being homeschooled or taking on-line classes, two other groups of children are “missing”: kindergarteners and children of migrant families.

Many families have held back their 5-year-olds from starting kindergarten this year due to COVID concerns. Florida laws do not require children to start school until age 6, but most usually start at 5. The number of families who made this choice cannot be calculated until next fall, making it difficult to project attendance numbers to base funding decisions on.

Migrant families travel between districts and states for work depending on what crops are in season. “Some of our migrant children did not return this year, because the migrant population wasn’t moving as much due to the COVID situation,” said Mike Roberts, chief information officer for the DeSoto school district. This is also occurring in many Florida counties with big agricultural sectors. Once again skewing future attendance statistics.

Miami Dade and Broward are reporting nearly 20,000 missing students. Miami Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said, “We actually have a pretty good idea where they are.” He said about 76% of the students who left the classrooms are now attending private schools or have left the county or state. Whether or not they will return is the concern.

Another budget consideration is how to equitably pay teachers who are expected to give their full attention to the children in the room, and yet simultaneously maintain a valid on-line presence for children at home.

Many teachers have quit or retired early, according to www.educationweek.org, 580 retired in August 2020 compared to 259 the previous year. Fundings based on current enrollment, faculty and staff may create shortages of teachers and materials when students finally return, when next year’s attendance possibly increases beyond pre-COVID numbers.