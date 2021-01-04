Monday, biotechnology company Moderna Inc. announced it is increasing production target of its coronavirus vaccine by 20% by the end of 2021.

In a statement posted on its website, the company said about 100 million doses will be available in the United States by the end of March 2021, with 200 million total doses available by the summer.

Juan Andres, Moderna’s Chief Technical Operations and Quality Officer said, “I want to thank the many private and government collaborators, contractors and the hundreds of Moderna staff who have been working thoughtfully and tirelessly to accomplish this.”

According to the statement, approximately 18 million doses have been supplied to the U.S. Government to date.

On Friday, December 18, 2020, Moderna’s vaccine became the second one to received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the company began supplying to the government shortly thereafter.

The company also said it is investing and hiring and hopes to produce as many as one billion doses by year's end.

The news comes as the COVID-19 vaccination effort in the U.S. has been slower than expected, with just 4.2 million Americans receiving the vaccine to date, - a figure well short of the 20 million the US government had hoped for by New Year's Eve.

Moderna's vaccine was developed in partnership with the National Institutes of Health.