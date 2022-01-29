Getting an extra 90 days of “free rent” certainly seems like good news for the 42 million-plus Americans enrolled in the federal student loan program.

The bad news? They’ll eventually have to pay the entire loan anyway — plus interest, of course.

“They know where you are. You can’t hide from them,” said veteran financial attorney Leslie H. Tayne, a student debt expert and founder of the Tayne Law Group with offices in Boca Raton and New York.

Think of it as a temporary victory.

The December decision by the White House, calling for a three-month suspension in mandatory payments, interest and garnishments — the sixth such pause since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March of 2020 — affects some $98.3 billion in student loan portfolios.

The latest decision extends the grace period from Jan. 31 to May 1.

What’s it mean for Florida’s student borrowers, whose average loan is between $38,000 and $39,000, and whose payments during a pandemic may have become overwhelming?

Tayne has some important advice, and it doesn’t matter if you’re a student from Key Biscayne or Keystone Heights — everyone is treated the same, she said.

“Anybody with a federal student loan can benefit,” Tayne said. “(During the relaxation period), you should try hard to make payments, because what you pay back now is going directly to the principal while no interest is being accumulated. Look at it like a zero percent interest loan. And, if you were in collections already, that also is on hold.”

On several national media sites, the terms “forgiveness” or “suspension” have been used interchangeably to describe the latest moratorium on debts.

“It may sound like you never have to pay, but oh, no, there is a very big difference,” Tayne said. “Forgiveness, meaning you won’t have to pay ... that’s not happening here. Suspension is still an obligation to pay.”

Currently, if you have an outstanding federal loan balance, no action can be taken. But, what happens if you later default on loans?

“It’s much like any other loan you’d take out (home, automobile). Private lenders could sue you,” Tayne said. “The federal government has a couple of options, like withholding money from your tax refund, garnishing your social security, things like that.”

Depending on the program the student chooses, loans can generally cover 10, 20, or even 30 years or longer. Of course, the longer the loan, the more interest accumulates.

By the time May 1 arrives, can students actually afford to pay?

“It’s important to update your options for your income-based payment plan because you don’t want to wait until the last minute to contact the servicer,” Tayne said.

Federal loans are often the first step for students seeking financial assistance. Once those funds are exhausted, the private sector comes into play — “which is a very different path,” she said.

Together, some 45 million students owe more than $1.7 trillion in private and public student loan debt, according to the Federal Reserve. Most student loans are federal, but an estimated $140 billion (about 8% of loans owed) are private.

The average student debt for a bachelor's’ degree is about $29,000, according to NerdWallet and about $71,000 for a graduate degree.

The average monthly debt payment bill is about $400, according to CNBC, which reported that nearly 1 in 4 borrowers were either in delinquency or default on their education loans. During the 2019 federal fiscal year, more than 1.2 million student borrowers defaulted on loans, and a recent poll by CNBC showed 89% of student borrowers are still not financially secure enough to restart payments.

It’s wise, like Tayne emphasized, to now take advantage of the interest freeze to make large payments toward the loan principal, but it would be unwise to borrow against credit cards, where the average interest rate hovers around 16%.

President Joe Biden said after his election that canceling at least $10,000 in education debt would be part of his economic recovery plan. But that hasn’t happened, and some Democrats reportedly are urging him to forgive up to $50,000 in federal student loans.

But, don’t count on it, Tayne said.

“Loans are part of your life, and we have services (Taynelaw.com) that can guide you along, and there’s other federal assistance (that may be available). One needs to be their own advocate. I just don’t see blanket forgiveness as being reality.”