The Key Biscayne Village Council met Tuesday for their regularly scheduled hybrid council meeting. While there were a few heated exchanges among councilmembers, the meeting’s overwhelming theme was one of peace, understanding and cohesion.

This was in marked contrast to a special meeting last week to discuss the village manager search in which accusations of secretive, illegal collusion led to angry words among the members. Central to the spat was Police Chief Charles Press, currently also serving as interim village manager, who’s name was floated by council member Brett Moss as a last-minute addition to the candidate list.

After that meeting, Moss arranged for a detente-style meeting with council member Luis Lauredo to clarify his intentions and express his displeasure with being accused of violating the state Sunshine Law, which makes secret meetings among members of government bodies legal.

“Some of the accusations (on March 30) I felt put my character in question,” Moss said during his opening comments Tuesday. “I felt it was unacceptable. It was my idea (to meet). We discussed how re-considering Press was my idea. We had a long discussion about respect. And we talked a lot about divisiveness, It was very helpful.”

In the end, Moss withdrew his intent to add Press’ name to the finalist list. “I thought Chief Press was doing a great job and should be included… But, I understand it would be a deviation from the process. Upon reflection, I’ve decided to withdraw the motion.”

For his part, Lauredo said meeting Moss was “incredible.” “Following the low point in my service for the village, it was one of the high points. (Moss) calling that meeting showed an enormous amount of grace and class. We agreed that we both want what is best for the village. I apologized

Several council members weighed in on the topic.

Allison McCormick said she thinks Press has done a great job in the manager role. “It’s unfortunate his integrity was questioned. He was put in a difficult spot. This councilmember hopes he continues to serve this village as police chief.”

Ed London admitted that he overreacted when Press’s name was introduced “out of the blue” last week. “I was flabbergasted,” he explained. “I apologize to whoever I might have insulted or made to feel bad.”

Like other council members, London said it “was a pleasure” to see Lauredo and Moss hash things out and clear the air.

“We were all focused on the salient mission to make the best possible choice that we could,” said council member Frank Caplan, adding that it is important to scrutinize the sources of division in the community and “do all we can do to eliminate distrust and never add to sources of division.”

Later in the meeting, the council reviewed next steps in the village manager selection process.

Council member Ignacio Segurola said he feels the entire six month process has “been a disaster” and he recommended going back to consultant Connie Hoffman to have her reassess the final 15 candidates and make new recommendations. Council member Brett Moss agreed with that strategy. However, the others disagreed, saying they felt the process has gone well and they are comfortable with the four candidates.

“Any one of the four would be an excellent choice for us,” said Caplan. “We’re going to have a social occasion and we’re going to make a decision. I’d like to keep all of them in the running. What we have are people with various strengths and some limitations. It’s a hard decision, but all good guys and any would be a good selection for the village.”

Mayor Mike Davey confirmed that council members will have final talks with the four candidates if need be and at 5 p.m. on April 13 they will hold a public meet-and-greet at a yet-to-be-named location. Each council member will submit the names of their top 2 candidates to the village clerk by 5 p.m. on April 15. At 6 p.m., the council will meet with one task: selecting the new manager.

In other action Tuesday, the council:

- Discussed vandalism that occurred Saturday night, April 3, in which stolen golf carts were raced around the Village Green soccer field and nearby streets, crashing into each other and eventually into a homeowner’s nearby mailbox. Two homeowners spoke during the meeting about the chaos and damage it caused. “Let’s get these guys,” said Davey.

- Accepted Davey’s seven nominees for the 2040 Vision Committee, noting that it was encouraging to have 17 citizens respond to last-minute advertising of the volunteer board, and hoped those folks would be interested in joining other boards when openings came along.

- Heard a report on the annual audit from a representative of Marcum, LLP Accountants, in which the only anomaly was “inadequate controls” of the village’s pension fund, which has already resulted in the administrator being changed. The village Finance Department was congratulated by auditors for delivering all reports on time for the first time in five years.

- Approved an ordinance to require waterfront property owners post their street numbers so they were visible from the water, which would allow emergency personnel to more easily identify their location.

- Approved a waiver on the plat for 960 Harbor Drive, allowing the property owner to correct the property line between two properties on the plat. An earlier village permit resulted in one of the two homes encroaching on the line.

- Approved the first reading of a revised scope of work for a longstanding project to improve the park at 530 Crandon Blvd. Current plans for the park, costing about $1.2 million, call for improved utilities and drainage infrastructure as well as installation of historical markers celebrating the village. The state of Florida has approved a $200,000 grant to help the village pay for the project. Second reading will be April 27.

- Heard an update from Dr. Roland Samimy, village resilience and sustainability officer, on the ongoing beach renourishment project. Samimy said that 122 days into the project, almost 32,000 tons of the 42,000 tons of sand has been delivered. He said the project is on schedule to be completed by the May 1 start of sea turtle nesting season.

- Heard Fire Chief Eric Lang recommend that the village end its mobile vaccine service because of the increased availability of vaccines throughout the county.

- The meeting actually started with a discussion about opening council meetings to the public, specifically a representative of the Key Biscayne Independent website, starting immediately. The meetings are currently closed to in-person attendance due to health safety concerns, but are broadcast on the village’s Channel 77. Council member Segurola said it was time to open the meetings, but Mayor Mike Davey -- with the support of council members Lauredo, McCormick and Caplan -- quashed that, ruling the meetings are already available to the public via TV, and he said there needs to be a formal vote to change their meeting protocols, as well as guidelines to safely accommodate crowds. “To open this meeting now would be fundamentally unfair to other media or public who might have wanted to attend -- as well as potentially create an unsafe crowd situation,” he said. The village manager was asked to prepare protocols for opening the meetings for the council to consider.