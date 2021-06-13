More than 300 immigrants have been returned to Cuba so far this year

In recent weeks, 82 Cubans who left the island illegally, have been returned to their homeland by the United States.

In a statement, the Cuban Ministry of the Interior reported the return of the migrants – commonly known as rafters by the means they choose to leave the island - whose attempts to reach the US took place between May and June.

“These people put their lives in danger by going to sea in rustic vessels that do not have the most basic conditions of navigation or maritime safety; in some cases, with as many as 31 aboard a single vessel, without means of rescue or warning for emergencies”, said the official note.

A total of 313 people have so far been returned by United States authorities so far this year, the MININT indicated. Comparatively, the US Coast Guard reported that from October 2019 to September 2020 - it had intercepted 49 migrants.

One of these homemade rafts arrived in Key Biscayne recently and the group celebrated upon reaching the beach at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, and quickly hid to avoid deportation.

Until January 2017, Cubans who arrived in the United States by any means, were automatically considered refugees and were offered immigration benefits.

An agreement signed between Cuba and Washington during the President Barack Obama administration, repealed that alternative – known as wet-foot-dry-foot policy - to promote safe migration.