Seems with recent interest rates rising, the number of homeowners refinancing fell by more than fifty-four percent when compare with the same week last year.

According to an CNBC report, applications for refinancing was down 9% for the week and was 54% lower than same period last year.

With inventory not meeting demand, the size of the average purchase loan application just set a record, with the average purchase loan size now at $453,000.

