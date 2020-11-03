Key Biscayne voters have spoken: Moss, McCormick and Caplan are back on the Village Council

A tense campaign among 10 candidates for three open Village Council seats culminated Tuesday with the re-election of Vice Mayor Brett G. Moss and Council member Allison McCormick and the election of former two-term Mayor Franklin H. Caplan.

“Never been prouder to be a Key Biscayner,” said McCormick. “Our community ignored the distractions and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting island paradise. Can’t wait to get back to work.”

The majority of voters casted early votes and voted by mail rather than casting ballots on election day, according to data from the Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections.

Former mayor Caplan, who was elected as a councilman, said “I am focused on getting back to work that’s my whole focus and I’m thinking deeply about what I’ve learned during the campaign and how to apply to make the next council term as successful as can be.”

The Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections counted 15,595 total votes in the Key Biscayne Village Council race. Here is how the candidates tallied: