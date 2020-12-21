On Sunday, incoming US surgeon general Vivek Murthy, sounded the alarm that mass distribution of the coronavirus vaccine may not happen in the U.S. until mid-summer or early fall.

Murthy called current timelines for vaccine distribution “optimistic.”

In an interview Sunday on the NBC program Meet the Press, Murthy said "When it comes to the vaccine timeline, we all want the vaccine to be delivered as quickly, as fairly as possible, and you can be sure that every day and night, that myself and others on the Biden team are working toward that."

Pfizer, Moderna and health officials, such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, have previously said mass distribution could happen as soon as April of 2021, Yahoo News reported.