Now that the weather has become more consistently pleasant, the likely first choice for those interested in some exercise is a walk along the beach or perhaps a stroll through Key Biscayne’s parks and neighborhoods.

But there is another great option nearby: the magnificent grounds and gardens of the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, in Coconut Grove.

To celebrate spring, Vizcaya has completed the reinstallation of its historic Rose Garden. Their roses were destroyed in the Great Hurricane of 1926 and the estate has been without these flowers for 95 years.

Now they are back to delight your sense of smell and sight.

“Before the final planting of the roses, they tested several varieties to be sure which ones would thrive in the location,’ said Charlotte Donn, Vizcaya’s marketing and communications director. “There were 85 ‘Antique Roses’ selected.”

Some of the varieties that were planted are: Beaute Inconstante, Quietness, Soul Sister, Chrysler Imperial, Pink Grootendorst, Perle d’Or and Marchessa Boccella.

Vizcaya’s horticultural team purchased the blooms from the Antique Rose Emporium in Texas, ensuring that the new plants will have a better chance of surviving Miami’s tropical climate. They also added a black plastic border around the flower beds following the original designs from their archives, replacing the original metal ones which have long since rusted away.

A topiary-lined lane leads you to The Casino Pavilion. The roses surround a magnificent fountain imported from Sutri, Italy in the early 1900s, which still works.

Dreaming of visiting Italy or France, but current travel restrictions prevent it? Here is your chance to experience that splendor in South Florida. The architecture and gardens were created in the Mediterranean Revival style, and the gardens resemble the layout of France’s Versailles, with low trimmed shrubs creating walkways that form mesmerizing geometric patterns.

The museum was formerly the winter home of James Deere, an executive in the family’s Deering Harvester Company, which subsequently became International Harvester. He was also known to be a socialite and an avid antiques collector.

Between the house and grounds, Vizcaya is a living museum dedicated to the early days of Miami’s rise as a destination. The waterfront home’s many treasures include more than 2,500 antique pieces of art and furnishings. Among these works of art is John Singer Sargent’s painting of Deering.

The formal gardens were created by the Columbian landscape designer Diego Suarez. He combined imported French and Italian layouts and elements of Cuban limestone stonework with Floridian coral architectural trim to create a world-class garden.

The David A. Klein Orchidarium provides visitors with an astounding collection of rare and exotic orchids. The formal gardens give the feel of an outdoor room that is connected to the main house, where Deere liked to show Charlie Chaplin films to guests. Now, Vizcaya has become a movie star itself, being featured in films like Iron Man 3, Bad Boys ll, and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

The gardens reopened last May, after a Miami-Dade County order permitted the opening of parks, marinas and golf courses. On June 4, some areas of the main house were opened.

Guests need a reservation to visit Vizcaya because the number of guests are restricted due to COVID. Masks are required in the museum and recommended for the gardens. Also, some narrow garden paths are now one way, so watch for signs.

If you go: The Vizcaya Museum and Gardens is located at 3251 S Miami Ave. in Coconut Grove.

For information on hours and fees, visit their website or call (305) 250-9133.