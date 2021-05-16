During May, which is Mental Health Month, the Key Biscayne Community Foundation will be highlighting partner organizations that enhance socio-emotional well-being on the island and throughout Miami-Dade County.

KBCF asks island residents to take this opportunity to learn about and support these essential organizations striving to improve youth wellness through health education and support resources.

One such organization is NAMI Miami-Dade, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, which is rolling out their first NAMIWalks Your Way Miami-Dade virtual event on May 22. Participants can take part by choosing activities like walking on a treadmill or in their neighborhood, practicing yoga, or even painting.

NAMI Miami-Dade will host a live-streamed opening ceremony and other engaging activities.

Help NAMI Miami-Dade bring life-changing support, education and advocacy to those in need by joining them as a sponsor, team captain or volunteer. Register, donate or learn more: www.namiwalks.org/miami.

For more information on the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, click here.