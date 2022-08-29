On Monday, NASA canceled the launch of its new unmanned lunar rocket due to a fuel leak, disappointing the thousands who traveled to Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Coast to watch the liftoff.

The agency has since announced that they will attempt again, but not earlier than this coming Friday, September 2.

The 98-meter (322-foot) Space Launch System rocket was scheduled to lift off Monday morning on its first test flight, carrying three dummies aboard.

When the flight does happen, it will be a breakthrough in the U.S. quest to return astronauts to the Moon since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.

Early on, return controllers halted the refueling operation, which was already an hour behind schedule due to storms at sea.

The rocket is the most powerful one that NASA has ever built, even more powerful than the Saturn V that carried astronauts to the Moon half a century ago.

The first flight of NASA's 21st century lunar exploration program, named Artemis (Artemis) after the twin sister of the mythological god Apollo, and has been marked by several postponements, which has led to budget overruns.