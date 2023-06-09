After two years, the eastbound NASA Causeway Bridge in Brevard County has been completed, over 100 days ahead of schedule.

The bridge spans 4,025 feet over the Indian River Lagoon, rises 65 feet above the water, and will enhance the accessibility of this corridor, which includes Kennedy Space Center and the Cape Canaveral Spaceport.

“Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, who presided over the bridge’s ceremonial ribbon cutting said, “This NASA Causeway Bridge will meet the demands that ensure Florida remains the global hub for all aerospace activity.”

According to a press release, the old causeway bridge, built in 1964, will soon be demolished. Traffic will now be temporarily switched to the newly opened bridge for two-way traffic over the causeway until the new westbound bridge is complete, which is expected to be in 2026.