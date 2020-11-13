Nation’s Report Card: 12th grade reading and math scores have not improved since 2015. How did Florida perform?

In a national sample of students tested in 2019, the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) — also known as The Nation’s Report Card — shows that average 12th grade math scores have been stagnant for at least five years.

As for reading, scores for 12th graders declined.

For Florida:

- Mathematics scores for 4th, 8th and 12th graders did not change from 2019 as compared with 2017.

- Reading scores in Florida decreased for 4th and 8th graders, staying the same for 12th graders, when comparing 2019 to 2017 scores.

- Science scores for 4th and 8th graders across the State of Florida actually increased from 2017.

For the Florida scores, click here.

The NAEP is a broad, highly regarded federal analysis that reports the condition of education in America, using a sample of students across the country. The tests are in a variety of academic subjects, from reading and math to civics and science.

It’s not the same as testing taken by students in individual states across the country.

For lower-performing students, particularly, the Nation’s Report Card found that 2019 scores in both math and reading were lower than in 2015.

The most recent results for 12th graders show only about a quarter of students tested were considered proficient or higher in math, and 37 percent were considered proficient or higher in reading.

That doesn’t bode well for students across the country who should be able to meet key math and reading standards, so they are prepared for college and work.

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.