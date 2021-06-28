The White House announced an agreement on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, earmarking a federal dollar for road and bridge projects. The deal came after weeks of negotiations.

President Joe Biden heralded that legislative framework as the result of trust and compromise between himself and those lawmakers. “None of us got all that we wanted. I didn’t get all that I wanted,” Biden said. “But this reminds me of the days we used to get an awful lot done up in the United States Congress.”

The senators involved in the infrastructure talks besides were led by Arizona Democrat Kyrsten Sinema and Ohio Republican Rob Portman and the group included Republicans Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Susan Collins of Maine; and Democrats Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire; Jon Tester of Montana; and Mark Warner of Virginia.

The $1.2 trillion in the roads-and-bridges infrastructure package is considerably smaller than the $2.3 trillion proposal originally proposed by Biden.

Details of the agreement released by the White House says it would spend $1.2 trillion over eight years, with $579 billion from new spending.

The agreement includes funding to modernize and expand transit and rail networks across the country, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and represents the largest investment in public transit funding in U.S. history and the most money for rail projects since Amtrak was created, as well as $15 billion for electric vehicles and charging stations and $47 billion for “resilience” programs — which Sen. Bill Cassidy, (R-La.), praised as critical for coastal states dealing with climate-change challenges.

It would not increase the federal tax on gasoline or charge a new fee on electric vehicles that don’t pay the traditional gas tax.

The White House website said the plan “is the largest investment in clean drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in American history,” and connect every American to reliable high-speed internet and will drive down prices for internet service and close the digital divide.

