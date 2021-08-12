2022 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment could be highest in years; why it might not be enough

After receiving an annual cost-of-living (COLA) increase of 1.3 percent - an average of $20 per month - in 2021, Social Security recipients could see the highest COLA adjustments in years for 2022.

According to a CNBC report, based on new consumer price index data, the 2022 cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security recipients could be 6.2 percent.

The report bases the estimate on data from The Senior Citizens League.

Mary Johnson, Social Security policy analyst at The Senior Citizens League said, “with one third of the data needed to calculate the COLA already in, it increasingly appears that the COLA for 2022 will be the highest paid since 1983 when it was 7.4%.”

With prices of many goods and services rising – Gasoline prices have risen 41.8 percent over the last year – a 6.2 percent raise for next year may not be enough to offset the true cost-of-living increase.

Consumer price index rose 5.4% in July compared to 2021 as food and energy prices continue to rise, according to data by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Social Security’s annual COLA is calculated based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, or CPI-W.

