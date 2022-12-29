It has been a roller coaster ride at the gas pump this past year, as average gas prices set records early, with the price of a regular gallon of gas almost reaching the $6 per gallon ($5.99) mark on Key Biscayne.

But as 2022 comes to an end, what can drivers expect to pay for gasoline in 2023?

In all, it is estimated that Americans spent more than $526 billion filling up their tanks in 2022, with an average household spending $2,728 during the year on gasoline. According to the website GasBuddy, the total amount drivers will spend in 2023 is projected to drop by 11 percent to $470.8 billion.

This week, GasBuddy released their 2023 Fuel Outlook report, forecasting that the annual national average price of gas will drop close to $0.50 per gallon from to $3.49 per gallon. It also warns that a $4 national average remains possible ahead of and during the summer driving season.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy , said “2023 is not going to be a cakewalk for motorists. It could be expensive.”

“The national average could breach $4 per gallon as early as May – and that’s something that could last through much of the summer driving season,” according to De Haan.

GasBuddy projects that the highest gas prices will be seen in June, with an estimated peak of up to $4.19 per gallon on average.

For more, click here or download the GasBuddy’s Fuel Price Outlook 2023 report included in this post.