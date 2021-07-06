24-year-old hockey player dies after being struck in the chest by firework

A mortar-style firework started to fire toward people during a July 4th and wedding celebration on Sunday in Novi, Michigan, killing Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks.

He was 24 years old.

Kivlenieks was struck in the chest while sitting in hot tub at the home of Blue Jacket goaltending coach Manny Legace, who was hosting his daughter's Hawaiian-themed wedding. The Oakland County medical examiner's office listed the official cause of death as 'blunt force trauma to the chest.'

According to the website clickondetroit.com, before the autopsy, Novi police previously reported Kivlenieks slipped and hit his head while running from the hot tub to avoid the firework malfunction. Lieutenant James Meier with the Novi Police Department said, “The cause of death includes trauma to the chest area with massive internal injuries.”

“There is no indication that anything criminal happened. We are treating this as a tragic accident,” said Meier

Monday night, a moment of silence was observed before the Stanley Cup game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens. Via Twitter, the Columbus Blue Jackets thanked the teams for the “touching tribute.”

