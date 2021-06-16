More than 50 million Americans living across eight western US states were under Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories on Tuesday, as a heatwave spread from California to Montana.

Authorities in California and Texas are urging residents to conserve energies for fear of blackouts due to heavy demands on electrical grids.

About 200 million people are expected to experience temperatures above 90-degrees over the next few days, and some 40 million will have to suffer in heat above 100-degrees.

By the time this week ends, temperatures could break nearly 200 records and could lead to temperatures of up to 127-degrees in the desert.

Safford, Arizona saw a record-high of 113-degrees on Monday, while Tucson saw 112-degrees. Temperatures in Las Vegas, Nevada rose to 111, according to Praedictix Weather.

Records have already been broken in dozens of cities on Monday, including Denver, CO; Helena and Billings, MT; Salt Lake City, UT; Safford and Tucson, AZ; and Las Vegas, NV.

Tuesday, #HEATWAVE was trending on Twitter with people sharing their thoughts about the sweltering heat and tips to keep safe and cool in the record-high temperatures

The heat wave is only supposed to get worse as the week continues.

The National Weather Service says people should stay in air-conditioned areas and limit their time outside.