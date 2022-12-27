57 dead, almost 10,000 flights delayed, with close to 3,000 cancelled due to deadly winter storm

The killer winter storm that has caused massive disruption across most of the US and so far has killed 57 people, has trapped residents inside houses and knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses, is also causing major headaches for air travelers trying to get home.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, almost 3,000 flights (2,898) within, into, or out of the United States had been cancelled and almost 10,000 more have been delayed.

At Miami International Airport, 17 flights have already been cancelled and 33 have been delayed, according to the website FlightAware.

As of Tuesday morning, the death toll from the storm stood at 57, with deaths reported in 12 states: Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Wisconsin, NBC News reported.