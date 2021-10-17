A Virginia man, Albert Baglione, 84, became angry at the state of a sight-unseen property he had purchased and fatally shot his real estate agent, Søren Arn-Oelschlegel, who was 41.

Baglione called police and admitted, “I shot my reator,” at a home located at 74 Bolling Road in Portsmouth, Virginia

When they arrived, they spoke to Baglione who was holding a gun. He then shut the door and police heard a gunshot. When they entered the house, both Baglione and realtor Soren Arn-Oelschlegel were found dead.

A neighbor told local news station 3WTKR Baglione “bought the house sight unseen from Alabama, moved in here Thursday and called a real estate agent Friday to return the house."

Arn-Oelschlegel, worked for Long & Foster in Suffolk.