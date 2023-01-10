After More Than 200 Incidents, E-scooter and micromobility manufacturers are being called out to comply with safety standards

Of the many trends washing over Key Biscayne, electric transportation products are likely the most noticeable, with the administration considering a ban on e-bikes and other micromobility devices.

While the focus is on riders safety, there is another risk associated with this mode of transportation; fires with 39 states reporting injuries and even people being killed by the devices.

To combat this dangerous trend, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has imposed stricter safety standards on the manufacturers of these products.

In a letter sent out last month, the CPSC addressed over 2,000 manufacturers and importers, telling them that if they did not follow UL safety standards, they would be putting their consumers at risk of fire and serious injury or even death. They went on to say that complying with the standards “significantly reduces the risk of injuries and deaths from micromobility device fires.”

The letter mentions the recent rise in fires as well as other dangerous thermal events involving micromobility products like e-scooters, e-bicycles, self-balancing scooters (also referred to as hoverboards), and e-unicycles. According to the CPSC, if the devices are manufactured, imported, distributed, or sold in the United States, they must follow UL safety standards in design, manufacturing, and certification.

From January 1, 2022 through November 28, 2022, the CPSC received reports of over 208 microbility fire or overheating events from 39 states, which resulted in at least 19 fatalities. Of those 19, five were associated with e-scooters, 11 with hoverboards, and three with e-bikes. The Commission has also received reports of over 22 injuries that were treated in hospital emergency departments, with 12 involving e-scooters and 10 involving e-bikes.

Naturally, the recent reports have prompted serious action from the Commission, who has urged companies to review their entire product lines to ensure compliance. They are also required to prove their adherence to the standards through certification from an accredited testing laboratory.

