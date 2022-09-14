Amtrak cancels all long-distance trains ahead of potential labor strike

Wednesday afternoon, Amtrak announced it was cancelling any trains which could not destination by Friday at 12:01 a.m. due to a potential railroad workers strike.

In a statement, Amtrak said, "While we are hopeful that parties will reach a resolution, Amtrak has now begun phased adjustments to our service in preparation for a possible freight rail service interruption later this week."

According to a New York Times report, the strike does not involve Amtrak employees. The dispute is between the country's largest freight railroad companies and their workers, but since passenger railroad's long routes use track owned and maintained by the freight railroads.

Amtrak’s decision is not expected to affect Northeast Corridor, as it is primarily owned by Amtrak.

