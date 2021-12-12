Annually, Merriam-Webster, the US-based company best known for its dictionaries, announces the top words of the year based on “lookups.” Words like Insurrection, woke, infrastructure, and Murraya were among the top-10 most looked-up words this year.

But the word of the year, according to Merriam-Webster, was "vaccine," based on search volume.

On its website, Merriam-Webster said that while words are tools that helps us communicate, they can also become vehicles for ideological conflict, which was the case with the word “vaccine” in 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic dominated our lives in 2021, as it did in 2020. Merriam-Webster’s editor at large Peter Sokolowski told ABC News that the word saw increased search coming into 2021, as the first shots were administered in late 2020, but those searches, spiking in early summer and fall.

The word "vaccine" was borrowed from the New Latin "vaccina," which goes back to Latin's feminine "vaccinus," meaning "of or from a cow." The Latin for cow is "vacca," a word that might be akin to the Sanskrit "vasa," according to Merriam-Webster.

The vaccine selection comes as cases of Omicron variant are being reported through the US and the world and follows "vax" as word of the year from the company that publishes the Oxford English Dictionary.

The 2020 Word of the year, according to Merriam-Webster, was "pandemic."

After vaccine, the top 10 most search words were:

Insurrection Perseverance Woke Nomad Infrastructure Cicada Murraya Cisgender Guardian Meta

