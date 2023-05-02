Another mysterious balloon is flying over the U.S.

U.S. military officials have detected yet another object flying over the United States – but no one knows what it is or where it came from.

NBC News first broke the story, gathering intel from three U.S. officials involved in the efforts. According to the sources, the balloon flew over parts of Hawaii, but has not reached any areas of concern for the American government.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command responded to the balloon last Friday, and “launched three F-22s to assess the situation,” according to a spokesman for the Command. They identified a spherical object, and reportedly “monitored the transit of the object and assessed that it posed no threat."

After keeping it under surveillance since late last week, military officials have confirmed it has not been receiving or communicating any information, and does not affect air traffic nor national security.

The balloon seems to not have a clear purpose – or route, for that matter. On Monday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Pentagon said in a statement the balloon was moving with “no indication that it was maneuvering or being controlled by a foreign or adversarial actor. The balloon did not transit directly over defense critical infrastructure or other U.S. Government sensitive sites, nor did it pose a military or physical threat to people on the ground.”

Another balloon had already flown over American soil in early February. The Foreign Ministry confirmed it was a Chinese weather balloon that had “deviated far from its planned course.” Ultimately, U.S. officials shot it down off the Carolina coast, and confirmed last month that the object was able to receive and communicate information from American military sites.

U.S. officials involved are unsure who it belongs to, but do not currently believe the object belongs to Chinese government officials. Though many uncertainties remain, one official said the U.S. plans to consider shooting it down if it approaches land.

The balloon is now slowly headed toward Mexico, and remains under observation.