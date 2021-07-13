On the market since 2019, iconic entertainer Bette Midler and husband Martin von Haselberg have sold their 7,000 square feet co-op which spans over three floors. The property, which was originally listed for $50 million sold for $45 million.

John Burger of Brown Harris Stevens was the listing agent.

The massive Upper East Side penthouse, located at 1125 Fifth Avenue, has six bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, and a 70-foot entertaining space with views of Central Park and the Manhattan skyline and includes 3,000 square feet of landscaped terracing.

There is also a top-floor library with an expansive terrace. Architectural Digest featured the home in a 2014 article, describing it as having “the coziness of a well-loved country house.”

The website The Real Deal reported that the unknown buyer purchased the property through a trust administered by New York law firm Ganfer Shore Leeds & Zauderer.

