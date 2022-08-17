On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden signed his party’s signature climate, health care and tax package into law, capping off more than a year of tumultuous negotiations that saw his original proposal to Congress slimmed down considerably.

“My fellow Americans, that’s the choice we face — we can protect the already powerful or show the courage to build a future where everybody has an even shot,” Biden said. “That’s the America I believe in.”

The law, which passed the U.S. Senate following a 51-50 vote and the U.S. House on a party-line 220-207 vote, totals about $750 billion in new spending, though it would actually reduce the country’s deficit in the long term by allowing Medicare to negotiate some prescription drug prices and changing a handful of taxes.

Biden said Tuesday that the new law would set up Americans for a better future.

“The bill I’m about to sign is not just about today, it’s about tomorrow,” Biden said.

Historic climate funding

The law, which will roll out in phases over the next few years, will funnel $370 billion to clean energy programs, including electric vehicle tax credits and tax incentives for energy companies to produce renewable energy.

Biden said that the “bill is the biggest step forward on climate ever.”

Healthcare

It will cap Medicare recipients’ out-of-pocket prescription costs at $2,000 annually beginning in 2025 and will allow the federal government to negotiate the prices of some of the more expensive Medicare prescription drugs beginning in 2026.

The cost of insulin for Medicare patients would be capped at $35, though Democrats were unable to keep a provision in the final agreement that would have capped the monthly co-pay for people with private health insurance.

The proposals throughout the package are paid for by instituting a 15% minimum tax on corporations with incomes more than $1 billion and a 1% excise tax on stock buybacks, as well as by allowing Medicare to negotiate some prescription drug prices.

Boosting Internal Revenue Service coffers by $80 billion to increase compliance with tax laws already in place as well as the new changes is expected to bring in additional revenue, helping to further offset the roughly $750 billion price tag for the package.

IRS budget breakdown

The IRS funding would be divided up with $46.5 billion to bolster staff and update technology, $25.3 billion for operations support, $4.8 billion to update business systems and $3.2 billion for taxpayer services.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrote in a letter to IRS Commissioner Charles P. Rettig earlier this month that the federal government’s boost in funding for the agency would not lead audit rates to “rise relative to recent years for households making under $400,000 annually.”

“Instead, enforcement resources will focus on high-end noncompliance,” Yellen wrote.

Impact on Inflation

While the legislation, named the Inflation Reduction Act, is expected to reduce the nation’s deficit, it likely won’t have much of an impact on inflation, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

The agency’s analysts wrote that the “the bill would have a negligible effect on inflation” during the current year and that during 2023 “inflation would probably be between 0.1 percentage point lower and 0.1 percentage point higher under the bill than it would be under current law.”

The Penn Wharton Budget Model from the University of Pennsylvania had a similar assessment, estimating that the law “would have no meaningful effect on inflation in the near term but would reduce inflation by around 0.1 percentage points by the middle of the first decade.”

“These point estimates, however, are not statistically different from zero, indicating a low level of confidence that the legislation would have any measurable impact on inflation,” The Penn Wharton Budget Model said.

Biden and many of his Cabinet secretaries are expected to travel throughout the country in the coming weeks to champion the new law ahead of the November midterm elections.

Portions of this story appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee. You can visit them by clicking here.