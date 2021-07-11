In what was labeled as a space race, on Sunday morning, Virgin founder Sir Richard Branson successful flight into space vaulted the 70-year-old past fellow billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who is also planning to fly to space in a craft of his own next week.

With a crowd of more than 500 people watching, a twin-fuselage aircraft from Virgin Galactic, a company Branson in 2004, took off from Spaceport America in New Mexico, about 180 miles south of Albuquerque, around 10:40 a.m. in the first stage of the flight.

Aboard were Branson and five crewmates from his Virgin Galactic space-tourism company.

The aircraft carried the space plane – called SpaceShipTwo – which separated from the carrier ship around 11:25 a.m. then igniting its engine for about 60 seconds, eventually taking Branson and crew into space. The crew can be seen experiencing weightlessness on a video feed.

SpaceShipTwo flew more than three times the speed of sound to reach the edge of space.

Shortly thereafter, the plane began its to return to Earth in a glide, and soon landed safely on the spaceport’s runway. Branson, speaking from the plane’s cabin during the glide, called it “an experience of a lifetime.”

What is actual outer space

Branson and Bezos planes are traveling different distances, raising questions as to what actual outer space is.

Virgin Galactic flew above 80 kilometers, roughly 262,000 feet, which is the height that the U.S. sees as the boundary of space. Bezos’ Blue Origin will aim to fly above 100 kilometers, or 328,000 feet, an altitude known as the Kármán Line.

“There’s no sort of real international agreement” on the boundary of space, according to astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell, adding that 80 kilometers is the clearest boundary of space.

More than 600 people have already made reservations for a ride into space with Virgin Galactic.

For a video of Sunday's event, click here