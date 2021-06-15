CDC issues ban dogs from over 100 countries from entering U.S. because of rabies risk

Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a statement temporarily banning dogs from being imported from more than 100 countries because of a risk of rabies.

The decision was caused by an increase in inadequate rabies vaccination certificates abroad, the agency said.

In the statement, the CDC said, “This temporary action is necessary to ensure the health and safety of dogs imported into the United States and to protect the public’s health against the reintroduction of canine rabies virus variant (dog rabies) into the United States.”

Rabies can kill both canines and humans. According to the CDC, because dogs are routinely vaccinated against rabies, the disease has essentially been eliminated from the U.S.

As people stayed home during the pandemic lockdowns, puppy adoptions increased in the US. The CDC estimates 6 percent of dogs that come into the U.S. from other countries arrive from places considered to be at high risk for rabies.

The banned countries Brazil, China, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Honduras, India, Kenya, Madagascar, Nicaragua, Peru, Russia, and Venezuela.

For a complete list of banned countries, click here.

Douglas Kratt, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association, welcomed the decision. “We want to make sure that we are bringing healthy dogs into the country, especially if they are going to be pets,” said Kratt, a veterinarian based in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

In Monday’s statement, the CDC said dogs from high-risk countries may be imported only with CDC’s advance written approval (CDC Dog Import Permit), and such approvals may be granted on a limited case-by-case basis at CDC’s discretion. No appeals will be allowed.

To apply for a dog import permit,

The ban goes in effect July 14, 2021.