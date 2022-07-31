There are very few options, if any, to buy land on the island, but here are still some (relatively) affordable places in the U.S. to buy land as an investment, relocate or build a second home.

People buy land for a variety of reasons (including as an investment or to build a home) however cost plays a big role in whether this is a possibility.

According to a report by the website Lifehacker, these locations are some of the least expensive places in the country to buy one acre of land.

Jasper County, Mississippi

Location: Southeast part of Mississippi, about 49 miles east of Jackson

Total square miles: 676

Lowest price for one acre of land: $1,251

Luna County, New Mexico

Location: Southwest part of the state, about 37 miles west of Las Cruces

Total square miles: 2,965

Lowest price for one acre of land: $1,450

Polk County, Florida

Location: Central Florida

Total square miles: 1,798

Lowest price for one acre of land: $1,599

Torrance County, New Mexico

Location: Center of the state, about 40 miles east of Albuquerque

Total square miles: 3,345

Lowest price for one acre of land: $1,750

Here are some of the least expensive places to purchase five acres of land in the country:

Hudspeth County, Texas

Location: Westernmost corner of the state, about 29 miles east of El Paso

Total square miles: 4,571

Lowest price per five acres of land: $1,200

Costilla County, Colorado

Location: Southwest part of the state, about 15 miles east of Alamosa

Total square miles: 1,227 (Note: There are 633 acres of communal grazing land in the county)

Lowest price per five acres of land: $2,495

For the complete report, click here.