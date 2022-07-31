There are very few options, if any, to buy land on the island, but here are still some (relatively) affordable places in the U.S. to buy land as an investment, relocate or build a second home.
People buy land for a variety of reasons (including as an investment or to build a home) however cost plays a big role in whether this is a possibility.
According to a report by the website Lifehacker, these locations are some of the least expensive places in the country to buy one acre of land.
Jasper County, Mississippi
Location: Southeast part of Mississippi, about 49 miles east of Jackson
Total square miles: 676
Lowest price for one acre of land: $1,251
Luna County, New Mexico
Location: Southwest part of the state, about 37 miles west of Las Cruces
Total square miles: 2,965
Lowest price for one acre of land: $1,450
Polk County, Florida
Location: Central Florida
Total square miles: 1,798
Lowest price for one acre of land: $1,599
Torrance County, New Mexico
Location: Center of the state, about 40 miles east of Albuquerque
Total square miles: 3,345
Lowest price for one acre of land: $1,750
Here are some of the least expensive places to purchase five acres of land in the country:
Hudspeth County, Texas
Location: Westernmost corner of the state, about 29 miles east of El Paso
Total square miles: 4,571
Lowest price per five acres of land: $1,200
Costilla County, Colorado
Location: Southwest part of the state, about 15 miles east of Alamosa
Total square miles: 1,227 (Note: There are 633 acres of communal grazing land in the county)
Lowest price per five acres of land: $2,495
For the complete report, click here.