Cigarette sales increase for first time in 20 years amid pandemic

Americans seem to be smoking more. At least that is the findings reported in the latest annual Federal Trade Commission Cigarette Report.

According to figures in the report, cigarettes manufacturers sold 203.7 billion cigarettes in 2020, up from 202.9 billion in 2019 — an increase of 0.4% - as the coronavirus pandemic spread worldwide.

This breaks a long-term trend of declining sales that extends some 20 years. According to an NPR report, all four of the largest tobacco companies experienced an increase in sales.

While the annual Cigarette Report did not say that the pandemic contributed to this increase, some experts believe that it did have an influence.

"In 2020, total nicotine consumption in the U.S. was up 3.4%," said Don Burke, senior vice president at Management Science Associates in Pittsburgh. "So clearly the pandemic had an impact on the overall total nicotine delivery category."

The NPR report said that prior to 2020, cigarette sales across the U.S. were steadily declining.

