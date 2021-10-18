The family of General Colin Powell announced Monday that the former Secretary or State passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

Powel was 84 years old.

In a statement, Powell’s family said, “General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19. He was fully vaccinated.”

“We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American.”

Powell was the first black Secretary of State and helped formulate foreign policy under Presidents Clinton and Bush.

According to a New York Times report, Powell was born in Harlem of Jamaican parents, and grew up in the South Bronx. He graduated from City College of New York, joining the Army through R.O.T.C.

Powell was the chairman of the Joint Chiefs and the architect of the invasion of Panama in 1989 and of the Persian Gulf war in 1991 that ousted Saddam Hussein from Kuwait.

Powell is survived by his wife Alma and three children, Michael, Linda and Annemarie.