A suggestion made Thursday by US President Joe Biden to send COVD-19 vaccines to the island has provoked a hostile reaction from Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel. In a series of Friday tweets Diaz-Canel doubted the "humanitarian concern [of Washington] for the Cuban people."

"I would be willing and prepared to spend a significant quantity of vaccines if indeed I were assured that an international organization administers them," Biden said when asked about the situation on the island in a press conference with German Chancellor Angela. Merkel. He would do it, he explained, "so that all citizens have access to them."

The US president, who also claimed to be looking at a way for the US to re-establish internet service on the island, said Cuba is "a failed state" that "represses its citizens" and ruled out, for the moment, the reestablishment of the sending of remittances, "due to the fact that there is a great possibility that the regime will confiscate those remittances or a large part of them."

One of the complaints that could be heard in the July 11 demonstrations throughout the country was "we want medicines", which contrasts with the insistent propaganda of the regime about its vaccine candidates, still in an experimental phase. 14ymedio.com has published comments from Cubans who are reluctant to receive the Cuban vaccines due to doubts due to the communist government lack of transparency about the development process for the vaccine.

