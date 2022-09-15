Deal reached on railroad labor negotiations, workers agree not to strike

A few hours after Amtrak announced it was cancelling several trips as of Friday at 12:01 a.m. due to a potential railroad workers strike, labor unions and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal to avert a work stoppage.

According to a Thursday morning report in the New York Times, President Biden announced the agreement after negotiations that lasted over 20 hours. Labor Secretary Martin J. Walsh brokered the talks.

Workers have agreed not to strike while the agreement is ratified by union members the NY Times reported.

