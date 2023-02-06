On Monday morning, a rare earthquake woke up thousands of residents in the West Seneca area of New York.

The National Weather Service, Buffalo New York tweeted early Monday that earthquake was a magnitude 3.8 centered about 2 kilometers east-northeast of West Seneca 6:15 a.m.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul's acknowledged the earthquake on Twitter. “The Buffalo area experienced an earthquake this morning. No damage has been reported at this time. My team is in touch with local officials and we will provide any support needed.”

The western New York State area has had moderately frequent earthquakes, with the first one reported in 1840. The largest (magnitude 4.9) caused moderate damage in 1929 near Attica, New York, according to the USGS website.

Spectrum News 1 reported that it has been a while since western New York has felt an earthquake of a magnitude similar to the one Monday. Rochester reported a 2.6 magnitude tremor three years ago.

The West New York earthquake came after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria early Monday, bringing down hundreds of buildings and killing more than 1,800 people, according to a CNN report.