Friday, during a recent cybersecurity recruiting visit, FBI Director Christopher Wray said the computer investigative capacity of local, state, and federal law enforcement officers must be expanded to tackle rise in internet crime across the country.

The federal agency’s director was in Lawrence, Kansas with U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas to talk about the shortage of cybercrime investigators.

“We’re not going to be able to recruit our way out of this problem because even the private sector can’t recruit enough people that have really high-end type of talent,” Wray said.

He said the FBI would continue to attract quality employees but needed to identify and redirect personnel with the aptitude to excel at cybercrime investigation.

He said more local and state law enforcement officers should engage with FBI task forces on cybercrime and victims of cybercrimes should contact the FBI’s hotline to help the agency pull together treads of criminal enterprises with a wide geographic reach.

Wray said the FBI was engaged in threats from abroad that often gained attention, but bulk of the agency’s resources were still funneled into criminal cases.

“Whether it’s Ukraine, whether it’s terrorism, whether it’s a China threat or a cyber threat, you hear about a lot of things we do from a national security perspective,” Wray said. “I don’t want you to ever think that we’ve taken an eye off the ball from the traditional criminal threats, which are still our bread and butter.”

Last year, he said, was the deadliest in decades in terms of law enforcement officers killed in adversarial situations, figures that exclude COVID-19 and traffic accidents.

There are ramifications for deputies and officers working in stressful environments while dealing with horrific criminal behavior, he said.

“Mental health is a huge issue in our profession right now. Suicides in law enforcement are up,” Wray said.

Portions of this story was earlier published by the Kansas Reflector, an affiliate of the nonprofit States Newsroom which includes the Florida Phoenix and publish on the website of the Florida Phoenix.