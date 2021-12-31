Former Mickey Mouse Club star Hale dead at 46

Tiffini Hale the actress-singer who from 1989 to 1995 appeared on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, performing alongside Club alums including Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling and Keri Russell passed away this past week.

Hale was 46 years old.

The death was confirmed on an Instagram post by Hale’s costars Deedee Magno and Chasen Hampton.

“It is with the heaviest of broken hearts that we share the sad news of the passing of our beloved sister, Tiffini Talia Hale.”

According to the post, Hale suffered a cardiac arrest which left her in a coma and passed away Christmas morning.

In addition to the Mickey Mouse Club, Hale was also part of the Disney Channel pop band, The Party.

