Google wants greener search results

Search giant Google has revamped its services to steer users toward relatively environmentally friendly options.

Whether you are searching for new dishwashers, different driving routes, or flights and hotels, Google wants to serve more eco friendly search results. The company has added eco features for shopping, travel and Nest, according to a Bloomberg report.

CEO Sundar Pichai said, "Individually, these choices might feel small. But when you multiply them together across our products, it’s going to equal big transformations for the planet."

