Henri could impact New England over the weekend

The Tropical Storm Henri forecasted to be a hurricane by Friday and parts of New England are in the forecast cone.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Tropical Storm Henri was located 525 miles SE of Cape Hatteras, NC and 810 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts. Henri was moving west at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

A turn toward the NW is expected on Friday, followed by an acceleration toward the N/NW and Saturday and Sunday. On this track, the center of could approach southeastern New England on Sunday.

