Henri expected to impact Long Island or Southern New England as a hurricane this weekend; third wave emerges

Friday night, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) was monitoring a tropical wave located several hundred miles to the SW of the Cabo Verde Islands and conditions appear marginally favorable for some development by the beginning of next week.

No impact to land is expected.

For more, click here.

The NHC continues to monitor Tropical Storms Henri, which is forecast to become a hurricane and on the present track, Henri is expected to make landfall in Long Island or southern New England on Sunday.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, Henri was approaching hurricane strength and storm surge and hurricane watches are in effect for portions of Northeast US.

Henri is located 660 South of Montauk Point, NY, moving north at 7 mph, with 70 mph sustained winds. The NHC expects Henri to intensify to hurricane strength before landfall.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

South shore of Long Island from Mastic Beach to Montauk Point

North shore of Long Island from Oyster Bay to Montauk Point

Greenwich Connecticut to Chatham Massachusetts

Nantucket, Martha's Vineyard, and Block Island

Henri would be the first hurricane to hit the region since 1991 when Hurricane Bob made landfall in Rhode Island as a Category 2 storm.

For more click here.