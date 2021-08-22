While Tropical Storm Henri weakened some after making landfall earlier Sunday, the NE coast of the US is brazing for heavy rains, flash floods and maximum sustained winds that neared 40 mph, with higher gusts.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Henri was located 20 miles SE of Hartford, CT and about 100 miles NE of New York City, moving WNW at 7 mph. A decrease in forward speed is expected, with the storm possibly stalling near the Connecticut-New York border Sunday night, then moving across northern Connecticut or southern Massachusetts by Monday afternoon.

The storm left over 100,000 without power after making landfall on the coast of Rhode Island, near Westerly, with 60 mph sustained winds, closing bridges, swamped roads and left many people stranded in their vehicles due to heavy rains.

According to a CBS News report, President Joe Biden has declared disasters in much of the region, opening federal funds for recovery aid.

