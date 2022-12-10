Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen marked a milestone in US history when she unveiled a new US banknote which for the first time in history, will carry signatures of two women.

Yellen's signature will appear next to that of US Treasurer Chief Lynn Malerba, the first Native American to serve in that role. Together, Yellen and Malerba’s signatures will appear in new $1 and $5 banknotes.

Yellen joked during a visit to a mint in Texas about the bad handwriting of some of her male predecessors, saying: "I'll admit, I had a good time practicing my signature."

The banknotes carrying the two women signatures were delivered to the Federal Reserve this month and are due enter circulation in 2024, the first to carry the signatures of a female Treasury chief and a Native American woman.